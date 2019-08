Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Nelbi Zola who was last seen on Friday, August 9 in the Village area of Dagenham.

Please call the Met on 101 if you have any information about Nelbi's whereabouts.