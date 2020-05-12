Search

Advanced search

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 May 2020

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Archant

An express freight route service between Spain and Barking has been launched to transport essential hygiene, medical and food supplies.

DB Cargo UK and Transfesa Logistics’ new 72-hour rail service will carry products from terminals in Valencia and Murcia to Barking international terminal which is connected to the High Speed 1 rail link.

Thousands of tonnes of goods are due to be transported to support the economy and keep supermarket shelves stocked up.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Burrows, a Network Rail route director, said: “Our role is critical in keeping Britain running, and even more so in the challenging times we’re experiencing now.

“The railway’s key workers are the hidden heroes in this national effort to support the country through this challenging time.”

Roger Neary, from DB Cargo UK, said: “We are delighted to deliver this essential rail freight service across the continent in these challenging times.

“Rail freight has a vital role to play in the sustainable transportation of goods and it’s currently more important than ever that we ensure these supplies reach the UK.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Dagenham man jailed for seven years after knifepoint robberies in Romford, Welling and Kent

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for seven years. Picture: Kent Police

Jailed: Dagenham burglar who took luxury items worth almost £30k

John James Courtney of Longbridge Road, Dagenham, has been jailed for four years after a series of burglaries in west and central London. Picture: MPS

Most Read

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Dagenham man jailed for seven years after knifepoint robberies in Romford, Welling and Kent

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for seven years. Picture: Kent Police

Jailed: Dagenham burglar who took luxury items worth almost £30k

John James Courtney of Longbridge Road, Dagenham, has been jailed for four years after a series of burglaries in west and central London. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

Nominate now for Grassroots Football Awards

The deadline for the Grassroots Football Awards is May 18

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Drive 24