Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight route service between Spain and Barking has been launched to transport essential hygiene, medical and food supplies.

DB Cargo UK and Transfesa Logistics’ new 72-hour rail service will carry products from terminals in Valencia and Murcia to Barking international terminal which is connected to the High Speed 1 rail link.

Thousands of tonnes of goods are due to be transported to support the economy and keep supermarket shelves stocked up.

Ellie Burrows, a Network Rail route director, said: “Our role is critical in keeping Britain running, and even more so in the challenging times we’re experiencing now.

“The railway’s key workers are the hidden heroes in this national effort to support the country through this challenging time.”

Roger Neary, from DB Cargo UK, said: “We are delighted to deliver this essential rail freight service across the continent in these challenging times.

“Rail freight has a vital role to play in the sustainable transportation of goods and it’s currently more important than ever that we ensure these supplies reach the UK.”