Appeal to find Barking mother-of-two who went missing in 2017

Published: 8:26 AM February 24, 2021

Police have put out a new appeal to find Stefana Otilia Malinici, a mother who went missing from Barking in 2017. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are renewing appeals for information in the case of a vulnerable Barking mother who has been missing since 2017 and was last seen in Ilford.

Stefana Otilia Malinici (who is known as Otilia) has not been seen by her friends or family since she left her home in Beccles Drive on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

Otilia, who was 37 years old at the time of her disappearance, is classed as vulnerable and in the intervening years, has not made contact with her husband or children.

The last sighting of Otilia was on CCTV and showed her making a brief visit to a shop on Green Lane in Ilford on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Since then, police have not been able to trace her.

Otilia, who was 37 at the time of her disappearance, left her home in Beccles Drive on September 6, 2017, was then spotted a month later in Green Lane in Ilford but hasn't been seen since. - Credit: Google Maps

Otilia was last seen wearing a black top with a large light coloured motif, dark tight jeans or leggings tucked in to flat dark, mid-calf boots, and a dark coloured ¾ length fitted jacket; she had reddish bobbed-styled hair at the time.

In a statement, her family, said: “Otilia Stefania Malinici is a mother of two children and a wife. She has always been a caring and loving person towards the people around her. She brings support and love for the people who need it, like her family, friends and even strangers and she always tries do anything to cheer people up.

“We appeal to the public for anyone to come forward if they know anything about her or her whereabouts, or to her directly to please return home safely.”

Det Insp Frank Copley, from the Met's East Area Public Protection unit, said: "It is now a number of years since Otilia was reported missing and we are continuing our work to find out where she is.”

“We do not have any evidence that she has come to harm and if Otilia is aware of this appeal, ask her to make contact with us.

“Her family here in the UK and in Romania are still carrying on their daily lives without knowing where their loved one is. We also urge that anyone who may know Otilia, or where she is, to come forward without further delay. You will not be in trouble, our goal is solely to ensure her welfare.

“We ask if anyone who has provided shelter or support to Otilia to contact police. Even if this was not recently, we want to hear from you.”

Officers would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.