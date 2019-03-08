Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New homes planned for site of former synagogue

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 August 2019

The Barking and Becontree Synagogue. Picture: Google Maps

The Barking and Becontree Synagogue. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A former synagogue could be replaced by 19 new homes.

The site of Barking and Becontree Synagogue - which closed in 2014 - could be redeveloped by Barking and Dagenham Council's housing arm, Be First, according to planning documents.

It would see 19 shared ownership properties created across two buildings, along with a community room and a children's play space.

You may also want to watch:

The plans - which have been revised from the originally intended 21 homes after a consultation - feature 13 one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom properties.

There will also be provision for car and cycle parking, as well as pedestrian access from School Way.

Barking and Dagenham Council purchased the land, in Becontree Avenue, in 2017 with the intention of redeveloping it for residential purposes.

The building was temporarily occupied by a church between January 2018 and March 2019 before being demolished earlier this year.

Most Read

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

‘Overgrown and inaccessible’ area of Dagenham park revitalised by works

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

Most Read

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

‘Overgrown and inaccessible’ area of Dagenham park revitalised by works

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

McGrath: Bopara the only positive from heavy loss

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates with Vitality Blast captain Simon Harmer after taking the wicket of Somerset's James Hildreth (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Youngster Gordon is eager to push on at Dagenham after having break-out campaign

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

New homes planned for site of former synagogue

The Barking and Becontree Synagogue. Picture: Google Maps

Essex handed thrashing at home to Somerset in Vitality Blast

Babar Azam, of Somerset, with a classical off-drive against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Dagenham firefighters hit the saddle in bid to save lives

L-R: Clare Papworth, Barrie May and Scott Jones. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists