New homes planned for site of former synagogue

A former synagogue could be replaced by 19 new homes.

The site of Barking and Becontree Synagogue - which closed in 2014 - could be redeveloped by Barking and Dagenham Council's housing arm, Be First, according to planning documents.

It would see 19 shared ownership properties created across two buildings, along with a community room and a children's play space.

The plans - which have been revised from the originally intended 21 homes after a consultation - feature 13 one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom properties.

There will also be provision for car and cycle parking, as well as pedestrian access from School Way.

Barking and Dagenham Council purchased the land, in Becontree Avenue, in 2017 with the intention of redeveloping it for residential purposes.

The building was temporarily occupied by a church between January 2018 and March 2019 before being demolished earlier this year.