Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens
- Credit: Ken Mears
Shoppers eager to snap up a bargain were ready and waiting when a new Lidl opened in Dagenham this morning (July 8).
The supermarket in Whalebone Lane South welcomed customers for the first time at 8am, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the help of school children.
The first customer through the door, Olukemi Adebayo, was presented a bouquet of flowers by store manager Chris Pawson.
Others who were waiting outside when the store opened were applauded by staff and school children as they entered.
When the opening date was announced last week, Lidl GB regional head of property Colin Rimmer said: “We are delighted to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”
Opening hours are 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.
You may also want to watch:
The store joins nearby Aldi locations in Heathway, Longbridge Road and Grove Farm Retail Park.
Most Read
- 1 Plans submitted for £50m industrial development in Dagenham
- 2 Mum appeals for help to find son's 'prized possession' after he died in fatal Dagenham crash
- 3 Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens
- 4 First look inside show home of 1,089-home Abbey Quay development
- 5 Six-car crash shuts down section of A13 in Dagenham
- 6 New Lidl in Dagenham to open tomorrow
- 7 Police pilot new powers in bid to stop stabbings
- 8 New Lidl store in Becontree Heath set to open next week
- 9 Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park
- 10 Well-known Barking and Dagenham shops that have closed in last decade