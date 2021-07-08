Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens

Published: 12:52 PM July 8, 2021

Store manager Chris Pawson presents a bouquet of flowers to the first customer through the door Olukemi Adebayo. - Credit: Ken Mears

Shoppers eager to snap up a bargain were ready and waiting when a new Lidl opened in Dagenham this morning (July 8).

The supermarket in Whalebone Lane South welcomed customers for the first time at 8am, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the help of school children.

Staff at the new Lidl store, and school children from the area, applauding the first customers through the door. - Credit: Ken Mears

The first customer through the door, Olukemi Adebayo, was presented a bouquet of flowers by store manager Chris Pawson.

Others who were waiting outside when the store opened were applauded by staff and school children as they entered.

School children help members of staff with the ribbon cutting at the opening the new Lidl store. - Credit: Ken Mears

When the opening date was announced last week, Lidl GB regional head of property Colin Rimmer said: “We are delighted to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

Customers outside waiting for the store to open. - Credit: Ken Mears

Opening hours are 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

The store joins nearby Aldi locations in Heathway, Longbridge Road and Grove Farm Retail Park.

Staff and school children welcome customers to the new Lidl. - Credit: Ken Mears

Lidl area manager Beau Thompson with his children Scarlett, Willow and Jaxx and partner Claire Hutchins at the new store. - Credit: Ken Mears