What to expect at the pubs which are reopening across Barking and Dagenham this weekend

A number of local pubs have made announcements ahead of reopening this Saturday, July 4, after being closed since March 20 due to coronavirus.

While the overriding feeling is one of excitement at welcoming customers back, important measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Here is a guide on what to expect at some of the areas best pubs as they reopen their doors for the first time in more than 100 days.

Pipe Major — Dagenham: The pub is operating with a smaller menu due to a reduced kitchen team. All staff will complete a health questionnaire prior to starting work, and have also been given additional training. Customers will be advised to pay contactless, hand sanitiser will be available at every entrance, and fully recyclable menus will only be used once. For further information visit pipemajorpubdagenham.co.uk/reopening.

The Beacon Tree — Dagenham: There will be fewer tables, with a maximum of six guests allowed on each. The pub is only taking online bookings, with guests also encouraged to order through the Sizzling Pubs app, which can be found on the app store. Customers will be not allowed to stand at the bar or in the bar area. Guests will be asked to stay at their assigned table except to order at the bar, use the toilet or go outside to the smoking shelter.

For further information visit sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/northwest/thebeacontreedagenham.

The Royal Oak — Barking: The pub is only accepting table bookings, which can be made via Facebook (@theroyaloakbarking) or by calling 07584996635.

The Admiral Vernon — Dagenham: Screens have been fitted at the bars to prevent people from standing in that area, and hand sanitiser will be on tables at each entry point. One person at a time will be able to use the toilets and masks will be available from staff. Depending on numbers, management have said they may limit entry to regulars only.

Eastbrook Pub — Dagenham: There will now be a membership only policy at the Eastbrook, with customers advised to collect their card from the pub before Sunday, July 5. On Saturday July 4 there will be table service only for food and drinks.

For further information visit facebook.com/Eastbrook-Pub-1038694332922514/. ️