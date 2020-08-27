Video

Water company apologises after burst pipe in Dagenham closes road

A burst water main in Dagenham caused chaos this morning (August 27). Picture: Liam Couzens Archant

A burst water main has flooded a road causing traffic chaos.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️#RM9 #Dagenham ⚠️



UPDATE



The road will be re opened with one lane in use. Please expect delays in the area whilst we continue to fix the burst.



Thank you for your continued patience.



Casine — Essex&Suffolk Water (@eswater_care) August 27, 2020

The A1306 New Road was forced to close this morning between the Heathway and the Witches Hat Roundabout, cutting off access to the A13.

The route has since reopened in both directions, but Merrielands Crescent remains closed. Motorists have been warned that traffic remains heavy.

Barking and Dagenham Council announced some restrictions are likely to be in place for the rest of the day and warned people to avoid the area where possible.

The burst main left “a large area” without water, according to the town hall, but Essex and Suffolk Water reports that it has not been made aware of supplies being affected.

The A1306 flooded cutting off a main route towards the A13. Motorists have been warned that while the road is now passable traffic is likely to remain heavy. Picture: Liam Couzens The A1306 flooded cutting off a main route towards the A13. Motorists have been warned that while the road is now passable traffic is likely to remain heavy. Picture: Liam Couzens

A spokesperson for Essex and Suffolk Water said: “We were called to a burst on a 12 inch pipe on the A1306, at the junction of Merrylands Crescent, in the early hours of this morning, which we attended to immediately.

“We were quickly able to re-open the road inbound to Dagenham, followed by two of the three lanes outbound. The third lane and the junction with Merrylands Crescent remain closed, with a diversion in place, while repairs are ongoing throughout today.

“Due to the nature of the road, re-instatement of the carriageway is expected to begin on Friday and continue into the weekend.”

He added: “We have not been made aware of any customers’ water supply being affected by the burst. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we carry out the repairs and work to get the final lane re-opened.

The council reported homes saw supplies cut off but Essex and Suffolk Water said it had not received reports of problems. Picture: LBBD The council reported homes saw supplies cut off but Essex and Suffolk Water said it had not received reports of problems. Picture: LBBD

“Customers can keep up to date via our Twitter account @eswater_care.”

Have you been affected? If so, please contact us on 07785 616247.