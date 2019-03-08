Person trapped in vehicle after HGV crash in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 11:36 06 August 2019
@Dave_Rawks
A person is trapped in their vehicle after two HGVs crashed on New Road in Dagenham.
The London Air Ambulance has flown in to assist with any injuries. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.
Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene at around 10.20am today, Tuesday, August 6. There is no information about any injuries.
The London Air Ambulance is also at the scene and road closures are in place.
Fire crews were called to free the trapped person at around 10.30am.
Picture: @Dave_Rawks.
Three fire engines from Barking and Dagenham fire stations and a fire rescue unit from East Ham are at the scene.