Conversations about organ donation could save lives in east London this Christmas

An organ donation box arriving at hospital for transplant operation. Picture: NHS. NHS

The NHS is asking people to share their organ donation decision with their families this Christmas.

There are 74 patients in Newham, 48 in Tower Hamlets and 42 in Barking and Dagenham who are currently in need of an organ.

They join more than 1,200 in London who are waiting for a transplant.

By sharing transplant decisions, the health service is hoping more people can receive life-saving organs.

The law around organ donation is changing from spring 2020 in England. People will have to opt-out of organ donation if they don't want to participate in transplants when they die.

Despite the change, the NHS has said families will "always be involved in organ donation". It added, if the time comes, the transplant conversation is easier if families know what their relative wanted.

More information can be found at organdonation.nhs.uk. People can join the donor register by calling 0300 123 23 23.