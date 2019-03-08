Search

Mums from Nightingale Angels UK organise Easter party for Barking and Dagenham’s homeless

PUBLISHED: 18:46 08 April 2019

Volunteers from Nightingale Angels UK and Lola's Homeless delivered presents to rough sleepers across the East End last Christmas. Picture: Nightingale Angels UK

Volunteers from Nightingale Angels UK and Lola's Homeless delivered presents to rough sleepers across the East End last Christmas. Picture: Nightingale Angels UK

Archant

A group of mums is appealing for donations and volunteers to help pamper the homeless this Easter.

Parents from the non-profit organisation, Nightingale Angels UK, are set to serve dinner at a party for rough sleepers at the Ripple Centre, in Ripple Road, Barking, on Good Friday.

Brenda Otto and Yeshim Gözenler said: “We don’t want the homeless to feel like we’ve forgotten them at a time when so many people are spending time with family.

“We want to bring people together and do something for the community.”

Nightingale Angels UK is also holding the event because so many shops close over the bank holiday meaning many people can’t get food.

After dinner, a singer will provide entertainment while people can get hair cuts and collect donations.

The group, whose Christmas party catered for 40 homeless people last year, is looking for volunteers and donations of everyday items including socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants and razors.

The party is from 4pm until 9pm. To help contact Nightingale Angels UK on Facebook or email nightingale.angelsuk@yahoo.com

