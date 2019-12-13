Appeal for donations to make Christmas Day special for Barking and Dagenham's homeless and elderly

A group helping the homeless has appealed for donations to give rough sleepers and the elderly a decent Christmas.

Nightingale Angels UK members are holding a festive feast with turkey and all the trimmings at Relish restaurant in Town Square, Barking, on Christmas Day from midday to 3pm.

So far they have raised more than £300 towards a £500 target, in addition to receiving food and money from Morrisons in Wood Lane, Dagenham.

Besides food, the money raised will help buy gifts and overnight stays in B&Bs for people who would otherwise be bedding down in car parks, shop fronts or stairwells.

After thanking donors, volunteer Yasmin Gozenler said: "It will make a huge difference because not everybody has family nearby. These people will be spending Christmas alone on the streets. This will bring everyone together and lift their spirits."

Yasmin explained that because shops shut on Christmas Day, people on the streets go hungry. The group is catering for up to 100 diners.

To donate visit bit.ly/2sgYQbo For more about Nightingale Angels UK see their Facebook page.