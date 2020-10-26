Neighbours cry ‘No 5G mast’ in Becontree protest

Neighbours opposed to a 5G mast in Becontree Avenue. Picture: Claire Barker Archant

A group of neighbours have protested against a 5G mast being built outside their homes.

The neighbours say there isn't enough evidence that 5G masts are safe. Picture: Claire Barker The neighbours say there isn't enough evidence that 5G masts are safe. Picture: Claire Barker

People held banners reading “No 5G Mast” on the verge earmarked for one of the structures in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, on Sunday, October 25.

Claire Baker, who lives opposite the site, said: “Together we stand as one. Our last hope. Our lives and wellbeing matter.”

The people protesting say more evidence is needed to prove a mast would not affect health. They add a mast would hit house prices and be an eyesore.

The action follows a petition against the scheme signed by 50 people amid complaints about a lack of consultation.

A council spokesperson said previously that more than 50 residents were notified by Be First, on behalf of the council, about the proposed installation.

A spokesperson for Three said access to 5G will boost Barking and Dagenham’s economy and the mast needs to be in a position close to where people will use the service.