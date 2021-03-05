Nursery group pledges annual £5k donation for children in hospital

Published: 10:00 AM March 5, 2021

Some of the purchases for the children's unit at the King George and Queen's Hospitals, made possible through a generous donation from Kids Inc Nurseries. - Credit: King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity

A group of children's nurseries has pledged to spend up to £5,000 a year supporting sick children at the King George and Queen's hospitals.

Kids Inc Nurseries - which has branches in Ilford, South Woodford and Chingford - initially reached out to the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity in the first lockdown, during which it provided food and beverages to staff in the hospital's wellbeing rooms.

The group upped its offering after this gesture, going on to supply toys for children's Christmas presents.

It has since pledged to spend up to £5,000 this year supporting the children's ward, funding an initiative where every child undergoing a scary procedure is invited to choose a gift from what's known as the Bravery Box.

Over the course of the year, this generous donation will ensure the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity can keep giving sick children a small boost during what is a daunting time in their lives.

The pledge could not be timelier, the charity's head of fundraising, Lynda Head said.

"Keeping the Bravery Boxes well stocked with a wide selection of treasures comes at a cost, which is why Kids Inc’s gift is so vital and hugely appreciated. We now think of the group as members of our extended fundraising team.

"Their support will make such a difference to both our children and our dedicated play team. Providing these brilliant yet affordable toys across all our children’s services, quickly adds up and we can’t thank Kids Inc enough for their amazing support.”

A spokesperson from Kids Inc said: "Our company ethos is to always try and help our local community. We work with children, see them everyday, and so can only imagine how hard it is for them and their parents, especially right now. We're committed to helping however we can."

Beyond this generous donation, Lynda wished to emphasise the other funding needs of the children's unit, for which the charity is especially keen to buy 18 sleeper chairs so that parents can stay overnight.

Any and all donations are "greatly appreciated", she said, particularly as they are vital to creating a positive space for children in hospital.

To donate to this effort, visit bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/donate







