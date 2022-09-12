'She was iconic': Barking reacts to the Queen's death
- Credit: PA
People in Barking have paid tribute to the Queen following her death.
Buckingham Palace announced Elizabeth II had died on Thursday (September 8).
Keith O'Brien was at a school meeting when he got the news and told the Post: "I was absolutely gutted. I couldn't believe it. I thought she was going to keep going and keep going like she normally does.
"I know she's been ill but I wanted her to keep going because she's a good constant. [Things are] going to change now, sadly, but things have to move on."
Bus driver Dave Payne, from Barking, said: "I just can't believe she's not there anymore. She's been there all throughout my life and [she's] something to always look up to and she's not going to be about anymore.
He thanked her for her service and added: "It's just great. Nothing compares. I'm heartbroken - I really am."
Security worker Aaron Samuels, from Barking, called the Queen's death the end of an era.
He said: "She was iconic. Whenever you think of the UK, you think of HM the Queen, don't you? So I think that's gonna take a bit of getting used to now we've got a king, and picturing Charles like that.
"It's weird because I should've always known that I was going to live to see her pass and someone carry on but you kind of assume they're going to keep going forever."
Shantel, from Stanford-le-Hope in Essex and who works at T. Cribb & Sons Funeral Directors in Barking, thinks she may have taken the Queen for granted.
She added: "I feel like I've been researching more on her. You know, when you just feel like you know her and then all these things are coming out of the woodwork, like "I didn't know she did that!'
"I just feel like I'm taking more of an interest in her now."