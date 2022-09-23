News
Dagenham resident dedicates new pond in his back-garden to the Queen
- Credit: Rabiul Islam
A Dagenham resident has built a pond in his back garden as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Rabiul (Robbie) Islam, who lives on Temple Avenue, said he started the project on September 17 and just four days later, on September 20, he had dug the hole and added water, plants and goldfish to it.
He said: "Twice, I had to yank out the water because it wasn't actually working nicely. On the third time I made it and since then, the fishes are swimming alright.
"I've been very very unwell for the last four months. I'm still going to hospital and that is so painful. Normally, I go to all kinds of ceremonies wherever [they are] but unfortunately because of my health situation [I couldn't]."
He added: "I was at home... thinking about the Queen. I thought... 'I must do something'.
"So then I sat down and I decided... I must dig a garden pond where I can [put] fishes and plants, organisms.
"As long as they are there and survive, I believe that will bless the Queen because she used to love plants.
"She used to love everything but she had a special care for the environment."