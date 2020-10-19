Search

Obituary: Dagenham born Dave Munden, best known as The Tremeloes’ original drummer, dies aged 76

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 October 2020

Dave Munden performing as part of The Tremeloes at a show in Romford. Picture: Havering Council

The Tremeloes’ original drummer — and frequent lead singer — Dave Munden has died aged 76.

The Tremeloes drummer  and often lead singer  Dave Munden has died, aged 76. Picture: Ellie HoskinsThe Tremeloes drummer  and often lead singer  Dave Munden has died, aged 76. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Born in Dagenham on December 2, 1943, Dave was part of the first iteration of band, best known for its hits Do You Love Me, Here Comes My Baby and Silence is Golden.

Dave’s death on Thursday October 15 was announced on the band’s facebook page; no cause of death has been officially confirmed.

Friend David White told the Post he was “really shocked”.

He said: “Dave and I went to a lot of parties together in Malpas Road back in the 60s when he lived in Rugby Gardens. Everyone in Dagenham loved the Tremeloes! Dave was a great guy.”

The Tremeloes started in 1958 as Brian Poole and the Tremoloes, inspired by Buddy Holly and the Crickets.

One spelling change later and the first line-up of the group was complete, as Dave joined the ranks alongside lead guitarist Rick West, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Alan Blakley, and bassist Alan Howard.

A 1962 audition with Decca saw the band carved into folklore, as legend recalls the group was signed instead of The Beatles.

There were changes to the line-up, with Poole and Howard departing in 1965 and 1966 respectively, but Dave remained a constant until the group disbanded in 1974.

It had 11 UK Top 10 singles to its name.

A reunion in 1979 saw Dave and his bandmates become a popular live gigging band. He remained with them until 2016.

After this, he continued to tour with Chip Hawkes — Howard’s replacement — and original lead vocalist Poole.

Fans expressed their condolences on the band’s post, which remembered Dave as “our extremely close friend, original Tremelo and band mate”.

Marilyn Mackay wrote: “Very sad news. I have met you and Chip a few times, last time being in Hornchurch last year. I have always loved the Trems and you will be sorely missed. My condolences go out to your family. RIP Dave. Your music will go on forever xx.”

Matt Clarke posted: “So sad to hear this. Dave was such a monster talent on the kit and vocally. The Trems influenced me beyond words. One of my favorite groups. And Dave is a major factor of that. Condolences to this friends and family.”

