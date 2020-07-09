Party attended by 90 revellers shut down at new Barking tower block

A party at a Barking apartment block attended by about 90 revellers was shut down by the council.

The gathering at Oculus House in Cambridge Road – part of the 360 Barking development where a two bedroom flat can fetch up to £360,000 – was one of three parties closed down on the same weekend lockdown restrictions eased.

The party continued despite noise officers serving an abatement notice ordering it to stop. Council officers teamed up with police to shut it down, removing the DJ and party goers.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “It was always going to be a tough weekend with the pubs and restaurants opening, but our enforcement officers have worked harder than ever to ensure the safety of our residents.

“Overall I think it was a very successful weekend and I would like to say a big thank you to businesses and residents for enjoying themselves but also following the government’s guidance.”

Barking and Dagenham Council reports enforcement officers carrying out 39 home visits following noise complaints while a special team visited 25 licensed premises to make sure government guidelines were followed.

Officers also handed out 11 fines to illegal street traders caught in Barking town centre and three more for littering.