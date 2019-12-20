Search

Barking detective sergeant sacked without notice after pleading guilty to drink driving

PUBLISHED: 09:40 20 December 2019

A detective sergeant based in Barking has been sacked after pleading guilty in court to drink driving. Picture: Met Police

A detective sergeant based in Barking has been sacked after pleading guilty in court to drink driving. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A detective sergeant has been sacked without notice by the Met Police after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Det Sgt John Conner, based in Barking, lost his job after the chairman at a special hearing found there was enough evidence to support an allegation of discreditable conduct.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The hearing, which ended on Thursday (December 19), heard that Det Sgt Conner had appeared at Basildon Magistrates' Court on August 12 this year where he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.

"The chairman found the allegation of discreditable conduct proven as gross misconduct. Det Sgt Conner was dismissed without notice."

Det Sgt Conner is one of the three officers to have lost their jobs in separate cases which ended on Thursday.

Police sergeant Dean Reid of the roads and transport policing command was found to have committed gross misconduct after having pleaded guilty to an offence of breaching a non-molestation order at Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 25.

Pc Karl Franks, based in Sidcup, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court on July 5 to drink driving. He was disqualified for 12 months and given a conditional discharge.

Both officers' behaviour was proven as gross misconduct and they were dismissed without notice.

