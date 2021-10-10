News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Older people celebrate staying 'cool, vibrant' at Barking festival

James Moore

Published: 12:15 PM October 10, 2021   
Older people, Studio 3 Arts

The Guild of Experience aims to celebrate the creativity of people aged 55 and over. - Credit: Jimmy Lee

Older people had an opportunity to celebrate their achievements at a Finale Festival in Barking.

The Guild of Experience, an initiative of local charity Studio 3 Arts, began in September 2019 and aims to celebrate the creativity of people aged 55 and over.

Liza Vallance, artistic director and chief executive of Studio 3 Arts, said the programme events and workshops showed older people “that they are still creative, still cool, still sexy, still vibrant, and that age and moving into the later years of life doesn’t have a bearing on your ability to be creative”.

Explaining the reasons for the Finale Festival, which ran from September 24 to October 7, and the awards ceremony at its conclusion, Liza added: “If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s taught us that we need to celebrate on a more regular basis, and that the art of celebrating and the art of just coming together for the joy of simply being in each other’s presence - you can’t rate that highly enough.”

Find out more about Stuido 3 Arts at https://www.studio3arts.org.uk/

Logo Icon