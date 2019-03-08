Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young Barking and Dagenham musician to play Trafalgar Square with London Symphony Orchestra

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 June 2019

The crowd at Trafalgar Square for BMW Classics 2018. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire.

The crowd at Trafalgar Square for BMW Classics 2018. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire.

PA

A young musician from Barking and Dagenham is taking the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square this Sunday.

Sir Simon Rattle is conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at the event. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire.Sir Simon Rattle is conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at the event. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire.

A young musician from Barking and Dagenham is taking the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square this Sunday.

Clarinet player Teri Keenan is 18 and is in the LSO's On Track programme, which gets young performers from east London on stage and creating with professional musicians.

The programme celebrated its tenth birthday last year. More than 50 young musicians are taking the stage on Sunday as part of On Track.

Teri will be performing alongside 20 students from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

You may also want to watch:

"Working with LSO musicians is an amazing opportunity that I am lucky to get," he said. "These projects really help build your confidence, musical skills and repertoire.

"The piece we are performing is an original composition that requires many extended techniques and creates a unique sound, which is great to be part of."

The performance is a return of BMW Classics, which is thought to be London's biggest open-air classical event, with more than 7,000 people in the audience.

This year has a 'dance-inspired' programme and will premiere a specially commissioned work by the celebrated London composer Bushra El-Turk .

LSO director Sir Simon Rattle is conducting in the performance.

"I am thrilled to be back to share the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra, these talented young musicians, and to bring a new work by Bushra El-Turk to our audiences," he said.

"This event highlights the fact that the enjoyment of hearing live orchestral music is not merely restricted to concert halls, and it can and should be accessible to everyone."

Most Read

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Innocent man ‘harassed’ and handcuffed in police blunder

Police parked outside the second bank in Station Parade this afternoon. Picture: Archant

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Jailed: Motorist who ran over elderly pedestrian after being told not to drive

Abdul Hafiz, 61, has been jailed for 20 months. Picture:: Met Police

Most Read

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Innocent man ‘harassed’ and handcuffed in police blunder

Police parked outside the second bank in Station Parade this afternoon. Picture: Archant

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Jailed: Motorist who ran over elderly pedestrian after being told not to drive

Abdul Hafiz, 61, has been jailed for 20 months. Picture:: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Young Barking and Dagenham musician to play Trafalgar Square with London Symphony Orchestra

The crowd at Trafalgar Square for BMW Classics 2018. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire.

Barking captain Afzal is full of praise for batsman Gupta after huge win over Newham

Pulkit of Barking during Barking CC (fielding) vs Redbridge CC, Essex County League Cricket at Mayesbrook Park on 25th May 2019

Daggers sign youngster Wood from Accrington Stanley

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Suett leads large Dagenham 88s group home at latest ELVIS event in Olympic Park

Dagenham 88 Runners at the latest ELVIS event

Car dealers raises £9,000 in charity dragon boat competition

The TrustFord Dagenham dragon boat team. Picture: TrustFord
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists