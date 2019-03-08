Young Barking and Dagenham musician to play Trafalgar Square with London Symphony Orchestra

The crowd at Trafalgar Square for BMW Classics 2018. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire. PA

A young musician from Barking and Dagenham is taking the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square this Sunday.

Sir Simon Rattle is conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at the event. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire. Sir Simon Rattle is conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at the event. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire.

Clarinet player Teri Keenan is 18 and is in the LSO's On Track programme, which gets young performers from east London on stage and creating with professional musicians.

The programme celebrated its tenth birthday last year. More than 50 young musicians are taking the stage on Sunday as part of On Track.

Teri will be performing alongside 20 students from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

"Working with LSO musicians is an amazing opportunity that I am lucky to get," he said. "These projects really help build your confidence, musical skills and repertoire.

"The piece we are performing is an original composition that requires many extended techniques and creates a unique sound, which is great to be part of."

The performance is a return of BMW Classics, which is thought to be London's biggest open-air classical event, with more than 7,000 people in the audience.

This year has a 'dance-inspired' programme and will premiere a specially commissioned work by the celebrated London composer Bushra El-Turk .

LSO director Sir Simon Rattle is conducting in the performance.

"I am thrilled to be back to share the stage with the London Symphony Orchestra, these talented young musicians, and to bring a new work by Bushra El-Turk to our audiences," he said.

"This event highlights the fact that the enjoyment of hearing live orchestral music is not merely restricted to concert halls, and it can and should be accessible to everyone."