Gallery
Summer of Festivals Weekender draws thousands to Parsloes Park
- Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography
More than 16,000 people - including a wedding party - sang, danced and enjoyed two days of free festivals in Dagenham.
The Summer of Festivals Weekender featured a packed programme of music and family entertainment at Parsloes Park on July 23 and 24.
Staged by Barking and Dagenham Council, the weekend event was made up of the One Borough Festival on Saturday and the Roundhouse Music Festival on Sunday.
Leader of the council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "After what has been a difficult and upsetting time for some of our residents deeply affected by the Beam Parklands fire, the Summer of Festivals Weekender was, I hope, a nice opportunity for residents to be with family, friends and neighbours.
"We offered something for everyone, whether that be fantastic live music, high adrenaline displays or lots of free, family activities.
"We always make sure we put on an exciting event year after year."
The One Borough Festival celebrated 20 years of activism with anti-racism group Love Music Hate Racism, which curated the live stage.
It featured the likes of British acid jazz band Incognito, ska group The Beat, long-standing London grime artist Manga Saint Hilare, jazz musician and poet Alabaster Deplume and Basil Gabbidon from roots reggae band Steel Pulse.
Most Read
- 1 60 firefighters bring 'large grass fire' in Dagenham under control
- 2 Views sought: Extension of east London hospitals among proposals for public consultation
- 3 Fundraiser to help 92-year-old who lost everything in blaze nears target
- 4 Gun shots fired in Dagenham
- 5 German Doner Kebab opens new Barking restaurant
- 6 ‘It’s like a warzone’: Extent of damage to Ballards Road homes on show following blaze which destroyed 14 houses
- 7 Jailed: Dagenham dealer supplied Class A drugs to Colchester users
- 8 Asda and Hovis recall products due to urgent safety concerns
- 9 Dagenham fire: Thousands donated for families affected
- 10 Fire breaks out in Barking restaurant
Among the crowd that day was a wedding party, who celebrated at the festival after the ceremony.
Gig-goers at the Roundhouse Music Festival saw 60s band The Animals, rock and roll group Showaddywaddy, all-female metal band Rock Goddess, Dave Finnegan’s Commitments and Queen tribute act Real Magic.
Last year's Studio 3 Arts Roundhouse Unsigned champions Outland returned, while Jordan Hemmingway was announced as this year's winner.
Both days featured entertainment including a parachute display and fairground rides.
There was also a trip down memory lane, celebrating 70 years since the first Dagenham Town Show.
An arena with high-flying acts was dedicated to the town show, with the Talk of the Town Show sharing people’s favourite memories and talking to local historians.
Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/summer-of-festivals to find out about upcoming events on the Summer of Festivals programme, including the Steam and Cider Fair on September 10.