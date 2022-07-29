Gallery

Gig-goers at the Roundhouse Music Festival at Parsloes Park, Dagenham on Sunday, July 24 - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

More than 16,000 people - including a wedding party - sang, danced and enjoyed two days of free festivals in Dagenham.

The Summer of Festivals Weekender featured a packed programme of music and family entertainment at Parsloes Park on July 23 and 24.

Staged by Barking and Dagenham Council, the weekend event was made up of the One Borough Festival on Saturday and the Roundhouse Music Festival on Sunday.

Music lovers, including a wedding party, enjoyed the One Borough Festival on Saturday, July 23 - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Leader of the council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "After what has been a difficult and upsetting time for some of our residents deeply affected by the Beam Parklands fire, the Summer of Festivals Weekender was, I hope, a nice opportunity for residents to be with family, friends and neighbours.

"We offered something for everyone, whether that be fantastic live music, high adrenaline displays or lots of free, family activities.

Showaddywaddy performing at Roundhouse Music Festival - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

"We always make sure we put on an exciting event year after year."

The One Borough Festival celebrated 20 years of activism with anti-racism group Love Music Hate Racism, which curated the live stage.

The Love Music Hate Racism tent at the One Borough Festival - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

It featured the likes of British acid jazz band Incognito, ska group The Beat, long-standing London grime artist Manga Saint Hilare, jazz musician and poet Alabaster Deplume and Basil Gabbidon from roots reggae band Steel Pulse.

Among the crowd that day was a wedding party, who celebrated at the festival after the ceremony.

Ashley Daly's wedding party at One Borough Festival - Credit: LBBD

Gig-goers at the Roundhouse Music Festival saw 60s band The Animals, rock and roll group Showaddywaddy, all-female metal band Rock Goddess, Dave Finnegan’s Commitments and Queen tribute act Real Magic.

Last year's Studio 3 Arts Roundhouse Unsigned champions Outland returned, while Jordan Hemmingway was announced as this year's winner.

Queen tribute act Real Magic perform at the Roundhouse Music Festival - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Both days featured entertainment including a parachute display and fairground rides.

There was also a trip down memory lane, celebrating 70 years since the first Dagenham Town Show.

There was a range of entertainment and family fun at One Borough Festival - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

An arena with high-flying acts was dedicated to the town show, with the Talk of the Town Show sharing people’s favourite memories and talking to local historians.

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/summer-of-festivals to find out about upcoming events on the Summer of Festivals programme, including the Steam and Cider Fair on September 10.

The crowd on Saturday night - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

The Pride and Joy tent at One Borough Festival - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography