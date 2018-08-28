One person hospitalised after A13 rush hour crash

The junction with Ferry Lane. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

One person has been hospitalised following a crash on the A13.

Paramedics treated seven people in total after being called at 5.26pm yesterday to the A13 interchange with Ferry Lane.

A fire engine from Wennington and five firefighters were also at the scene of the smash which blocked the road and brought traffic to a standstill.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokeswoman said: “We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an officer.

“We treated seven people at the scene and took one of the patients to an east London hospital.”

The LAS did not release any information about the person’s condition.

The road was cleared by 7.09pm according to the London Fire Brigade.