Barking and Dagenham Council leader will only support safe reopening of schools

PUBLISHED: 15:02 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 19 May 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell says he will only support a "safe" reopening of schools. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

The leader of Barking and Dagenham council Councillor Darren Rodwell has responded to proposed plans to re-open schools from the beginning of June.

His prevailing message is that any reopening must be done safely: “As a parent and a grandparent as well as leader of the council, I cannot support any school reopening if it puts at risk the safety of our teachers, staff and young people.”

Cllr Rodwell understands the advantages to schools opening their doors once again, such as helping families who rely on free meals, but emphasised that “we owe it to them to get it right”.

The leader also confirmed that the local authority would not seek to fine parents for their child’s non-attendance, nor will staff be penalised if they feel their school isn’t ready to open.

He concluded by paying credit to those who have “provided distance learning opportunities during this period”.

