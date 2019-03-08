Open House London 2019: Where to visit in Barking and Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2019
Ken Mears
Buildings across the borough are set to open their doors for one weekend only as part of Open House London.
The annual festival of architecture, running on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, sees a whole host of innovative, historic and quirky buildings opened up to the public for free.
Among the borough's highlights are two historic houses, Eastbury Manor House and Valence House, as well as St Margaret's Church - located next to Barking Abbey and dating to 666AD.
The weekend also features a selection of specially-organised tours, including a bus trip around the Becontree Estate and a walking tour around Barking town centre.
Across the capital, there will be more than 800 walks, talks and tours as part of the Open House London weekend.
Pre-booking is required for some venues, while others are first come first served with limited spaces. For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.org.uk