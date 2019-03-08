Search

Advanced search

Open House London 2019: Where to visit in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2019

St Margaret's Church is involved in Open House. Picture: Ken Mears

St Margaret's Church is involved in Open House. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Buildings across the borough are set to open their doors for one weekend only as part of Open House London.

The annual festival of architecture, running on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, sees a whole host of innovative, historic and quirky buildings opened up to the public for free.

You may also want to watch:

Among the borough's highlights are two historic houses, Eastbury Manor House and Valence House, as well as St Margaret's Church - located next to Barking Abbey and dating to 666AD.

The weekend also features a selection of specially-organised tours, including a bus trip around the Becontree Estate and a walking tour around Barking town centre.

Across the capital, there will be more than 800 walks, talks and tours as part of the Open House London weekend.

Pre-booking is required for some venues, while others are first come first served with limited spaces. For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.org.uk

Most Read

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Coroner to review ‘harrowing’ dash cam footage of head-on crash in Dagenham

A13 Goresbrook Interchange, near the scene of the head-on crash on December 31, 2018. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Coroner to review ‘harrowing’ dash cam footage of head-on crash in Dagenham

A13 Goresbrook Interchange, near the scene of the head-on crash on December 31, 2018. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Ian digs deepest at Ironman Wales, with Dagenham 88s taking on various challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Pleshey half marathon

Isthmian League: Barking 3 Waltham Abbey 4

Barking manager Justin Gardner (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Open House London 2019: Where to visit in Barking and Dagenham

St Margaret's Church is involved in Open House. Picture: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney trial: 20-year-old accused of murder was ‘saddened’ by death of Dagenham Scout in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018.

#AskAboutAsthma: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust welcomes new asthma specialist team

Rachael and Laura on their information stall at Queen’s Hospital. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists