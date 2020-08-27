Search

Open House London: What to do in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

Barking town centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking town centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Tours of Barking and Dagenham are among the activities included in this year’s Open House London.

Barking Park. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia/iWitnessBarking Park. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia/iWitness

The annual festival celebrating the capital’s architecture is taking place with a reduced number of participating buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some opening their virtual doors for online tours as an alternative.

A self-guided cycle tour is available on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, beginning at Barking Park.

Three routes taking in different parts of the borough are available, with 7km, 8km and 12km options depending on cycling ability.

The plastics facility at the Veolia plant in Dagenham. Picture: Ken MearsThe plastics facility at the Veolia plant in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

A walking tour of Barking town centre, meeting outside the town hall, is taking place on the Saturday at 10am and 2pm, with space for 25 people per tour. This must be booked in advance.

In addition, the Veolia plastic recycling facility is offering an online-only tour taking place across the weekend.

For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk

