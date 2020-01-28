Search

Advanced search

Dagenham charity launches new food club

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 January 2020

The Osborne Partnership has launched a food club to help people who are struggling financially. Picture: Osborne Partnership

The Osborne Partnership has launched a food club to help people who are struggling financially. Picture: Osborne Partnership

Osborne Partnership

A new food initiative designed to provide healthy meals for people struggling financially has launched in Dagenham.

Guests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne PartnershipGuests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne Partnership

The Osborne Partnership Food Club will see members able to purchase food worth up to £20 for just £3.50 each week, or £10 a month.

The food - which includes meat, fruit and vegetables - is mostly surplus and acquired directly from retailers, manufacturers and producers by FareShare, which then passes on the food to charities across the capital.

Around 50 people have already signed up to the food club, which was launched last week by Cllr Sade Bright.

Representatives from Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce and the Royal Naval Association were in attendance, along with those from nearby schools and religious organisations.

Guests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne PartnershipGuests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne Partnership

Membership lasts three months and is restricted to people living in Barking and Dagenham who are in need of support.

Those who sign up are also able to access a variety of other services provided by Osborne Partnership, such as advice on finances and housing, plus a shop selling affordable clothing.

You may also want to watch:

The charity aims to help socially or economically disadvantaged people across Barking and Dagenham through a variety of programmes.

Terry Wade, chairman of the Osborne Partnership, said: "It is a privilege to work in partnership with FareShare and the local authority to provide such a worthwhile service to  borough residents in need of support."

Rachel Ledwith, development manager at FareShare London, added: "FareShare has been saving food from waste and tackling food insecurity across London for more than 25 years.

"We now support over 200 incredible frontline projects across the city, but demand for our service has never been higher.

"As we work closely with the food industry to redistribute more surplus food, we're grateful to be able to serve more charities like the Osborne Partnership Food Club."

The Osborne Partnership Food Club is open every Thursday between 11am and 1pm at the Osborne Partnership's premises in Osborne Square, Dagenham.

It is also open at William Bellamy Children's Centre from 12pm to 4pm every Monday, and at Marks Gate Community Hub every Wednesday between 11am and 1pm.

For more information, visit osbornepartnership.org

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school’s religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school’s religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Red 5 Tilbury 3

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham charity launches new food club

The Osborne Partnership has launched a food club to help people who are struggling financially. Picture: Osborne Partnership

Hornchurch youngster Dutton guides Essex to victory over Jersey

Essex under-18s face the camera (Pic: Essex FA)

Dagenham 88 Runners prove up to challenges, as Pegnall Labours to Hercules event!

Dagenham 88 Runners' Jacqui Elliott at the Hadleigh Legacy 10k

Barking boss Gardner delighted with response in Westfield win

Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to win a header (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24