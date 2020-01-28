Dagenham charity launches new food club

The Osborne Partnership has launched a food club to help people who are struggling financially.

A new food initiative designed to provide healthy meals for people struggling financially has launched in Dagenham.

Guests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne Partnership Guests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne Partnership

The Osborne Partnership Food Club will see members able to purchase food worth up to £20 for just £3.50 each week, or £10 a month.

The food - which includes meat, fruit and vegetables - is mostly surplus and acquired directly from retailers, manufacturers and producers by FareShare, which then passes on the food to charities across the capital.

Around 50 people have already signed up to the food club, which was launched last week by Cllr Sade Bright.

Representatives from Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce and the Royal Naval Association were in attendance, along with those from nearby schools and religious organisations.

Guests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne Partnership Guests at the launch of the Osborne Partnership Food Club. Picture: Osborne Partnership

Membership lasts three months and is restricted to people living in Barking and Dagenham who are in need of support.

Those who sign up are also able to access a variety of other services provided by Osborne Partnership, such as advice on finances and housing, plus a shop selling affordable clothing.

The charity aims to help socially or economically disadvantaged people across Barking and Dagenham through a variety of programmes.

Terry Wade, chairman of the Osborne Partnership, said: "It is a privilege to work in partnership with FareShare and the local authority to provide such a worthwhile service to borough residents in need of support."

Rachel Ledwith, development manager at FareShare London, added: "FareShare has been saving food from waste and tackling food insecurity across London for more than 25 years.

"We now support over 200 incredible frontline projects across the city, but demand for our service has never been higher.

"As we work closely with the food industry to redistribute more surplus food, we're grateful to be able to serve more charities like the Osborne Partnership Food Club."

The Osborne Partnership Food Club is open every Thursday between 11am and 1pm at the Osborne Partnership's premises in Osborne Square, Dagenham.

It is also open at William Bellamy Children's Centre from 12pm to 4pm every Monday, and at Marks Gate Community Hub every Wednesday between 11am and 1pm.

For more information, visit osbornepartnership.org