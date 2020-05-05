Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft
PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 May 2020
This is the moment a gang breaks into a car before one of them races off with it.
The grey Ford Focus ST was stolen from Osborne Square in Dagenham at about 3.40am on Sunday, May 3.
CCTV footage shows three people surround the car as the fourth culprit breaks in before jumping out to let his accomplice drive off. The rest flee down the road.
No arrests have been made although enquiries continue. Anyone with information should the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
