Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 May 2020

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

This is the moment a gang breaks into a car before one of them races off with it.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: SubmittedAnyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: Submitted

The grey Ford Focus ST was stolen from Osborne Square in Dagenham at about 3.40am on Sunday, May 3.

The grey Ford Focus ST was taken at about 3.40am on May 3. Picture: SubmittedThe grey Ford Focus ST was taken at about 3.40am on May 3. Picture: Submitted

CCTV footage shows three people surround the car as the fourth culprit breaks in before jumping out to let his accomplice drive off. The rest flee down the road.

No arrests have been made although enquiries continue. Anyone with information should the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

