Daggers blog: It’s a special occasion at Mansfield in the FA Cup

Published: 12:55 PM November 28, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020

Well, I’m writing this on the eve of match day as ever, yet it is a match day like no other for the Daggers in many ways, not least because it’s a Sunday.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Further to that, Daryl McMahon’s well-rested side will be facing off with Mansfield in the Second Round Proper of the FA Cup!

It’s been a fair few seasons since the Daggers have reached this stage, a round away from the possibility of drawing the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool!

The fans may not be as up for the cup as in years gone by as the atmosphere is only as big as the one you create in the living room – perhaps just screaming at a laptop or TV.

However, for the first time (ever perhaps), if the mighty Daggers were to progress to the third round, every supporter will be hoping for a home tie.

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

That way, they can witness the Daggers in the third round once again – in the flesh – or, simply just witness the Daggers once again in the flesh! Whether the rules change by January 9th, who knows, but first and foremost the men in red and blue will have to overcome the obstacle of Mansfield.

The Stags have won just once in the league this season, sitting in 22nd place in the lower reaches of the football league.

However, this is a cup tie, and an FA Cup tie at that – on their day anyone can beat anyone. So, as usual I won’t be too hasty in predicting an outcome and I really can’t call it this time round.

With doubt on predicting the score line, there is one thing I have no doubts about, my elation that fans will be welcomed back to Victoria Road very soon. It’s been a long, long ten months.

Sam Deering of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Made longer by the disappointment at the start of the season when everyone was geared up to return, but that return was denied at the last minute.

However, I’m sure this return won’t bring disappointment as Daggers fans will be in attendance for the home game with Altrincham on December 12.

Some had hoped Notts County at home would be the first competitive Dagenham & Redbridge game they could go to in ten months, but that wasn’t to be. So, in the interests of full safety, Altrincham will be the first to play against the 12 men of Dagenham, on December 12.

Before that though, in a quick turnaround of fixtures, McMahon’s men go toe-to-toe with Notts County on Wednesday in what will be a tough clash on the Victoria Road turf.

The Nottinghamshire side are going fairly strong this season in their pursuit of a football league return – 6th with 16 points on the board.

In spite of this, I back the Daggers to take all three points, though the absence of Joey Jones at the back – if he is still out – may spell out major trouble at the back.

This will be the case in this game and also the Mansfield encounter; Joey has been a big boost since his arrival just a few weeks ago.

Hopefully though, this break has given those in the treatment room an opportunity to recuperate and they’ll be fighting fit going into this week.

We can only hope. Let’s also hope for some more FA Cup magic for Daryl and his side as the countdown is switched on for our return to Victoria Road. 14 days and counting.

Stay safe and COYD!