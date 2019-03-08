Search

Broken down freight train causes Overground cancellations

PUBLISHED: 08:07 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 12 June 2019

The Overground is partially suspended. Picture: TfL

The Overground is partially suspended. Picture: TfL

© Transport for London

Commuters are facing disruption this morning with no service between Barking and South Tottenham.

The Overground line has been suspended due to a broken down freight train at Woodgrange Park.

No trains on the route are scheduled to depart Barking before 9am, with disruption expected until at least 10.15am.

Passengers are advised to take alternative routes and can use their tickets on buses between South Tottenham and Barking.

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Twenty homes destroyed by fire at Barking block of flats

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Public consultation on plans to move New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Barking fire: Families claim there were no fire alarms in block of flats

De Pass Gardens remains cordoned off but some residents have been allowed access to their flats in the building. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

May & Baker management duo delighted to return to the club

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

London Bridge inquest: MI5 received tip-off about Barking terrorist two years before attack

Butt in the Channel 4 programme the Jihadi Next Door. Picture: Met Police

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Search for boy, 11, missing after telling family he was going to the park

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Laviniu Tinea, 11. Picture: Met Police

Barking Folk Festival 2019: Dreadzone, Afro Celt Sound System headline world music and dance programme

Barking Folk Festival. Pic: Gurpreet Bhatia
