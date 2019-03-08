Broken down freight train causes Overground cancellations

The Overground is partially suspended. Picture: TfL © Transport for London

Commuters are facing disruption this morning with no service between Barking and South Tottenham.

The Overground line has been suspended due to a broken down freight train at Woodgrange Park.

No trains on the route are scheduled to depart Barking before 9am, with disruption expected until at least 10.15am.

Passengers are advised to take alternative routes and can use their tickets on buses between South Tottenham and Barking.