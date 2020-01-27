Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

Work to repair a broken rail on the Barking to Gospel Oak line could take several weeks.

The Overground line has been suspended between Barking and South Tottenham since Thursday, January 23 after a freight train derailed and damaged the track.

Network Rail has now established that 39 new pieces of rail, each 216m long, need to be installed along a two and a half mile stretch.

In addition, 5,300 concrete sleepers and 900 wooden sleepers require replacing, as well as 10,000 tonnes of ballast and 10 timbered bridges.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "I'd like to say sorry to all our passengers whose journeys are disrupted by this incident.

"Our engineers will be working around the clock to get the line open as quickly as possible."

A rail replacement bus service will be running between Barking and Walthamstow Central until the line reopens.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.