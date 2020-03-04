Overground suspended between Barking and South Tottenham after lorry crashes into bridge
PUBLISHED: 17:56 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 04 March 2020
TFL
Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham have been suspended after a lorry crashed into a bridge.
Transport for London says the collision happened at Leyton Midland Road.
It means there is currently no Underground service at several stations including Barking and Woodgrange Park.
Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for service updates.