Search

Advanced search

Overground suspended between Barking and South Tottenham after lorry crashes into bridge

PUBLISHED: 17:56 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 04 March 2020

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham are suspended. Picture: TFL

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham are suspended. Picture: TFL

TFL

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham have been suspended after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London says the collision happened at Leyton Midland Road.

It means there is currently no Underground service at several stations including Barking and Woodgrange Park.

Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for service updates.

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Man charged after death of Chadwell Heath cyclist

A man has appeared in court following the death of cyclist Ben Greenslade on the A127 at Wickford. Picture: Essex Police

Large-scale fly-tipping on the rise in Barking and Dagenham according to new report

An illegal fly-tip site. Picture: PA

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Man charged after death of Chadwell Heath cyclist

A man has appeared in court following the death of cyclist Ben Greenslade on the A127 at Wickford. Picture: Essex Police

Large-scale fly-tipping on the rise in Barking and Dagenham according to new report

An illegal fly-tip site. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Overground suspended between Barking and South Tottenham after lorry crashes into bridge

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham are suspended. Picture: TFL

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Digital skills project to launch at Dagenham youth centre

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking youngsters in the saddle thanks to bike donations

Children pick up the bicycles on a visit to the Velo Park on Thursday, February 27. Picture: Isabelle Johnson/LEYF
Drive 24