Overground suspended between Barking and South Tottenham after lorry crashes into bridge

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham are suspended. Picture: TFL TFL

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham have been suspended after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

Service Update - A road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Leyton Midland Road.



No Service between between South Tottenham and Barking.



To plan an alternative route, visit https://t.co/al7fvZ9qAQ — London Overground (@LDNOverground) March 4, 2020

Transport for London says the collision happened at Leyton Midland Road.

It means there is currently no Underground service at several stations including Barking and Woodgrange Park.

Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for service updates.