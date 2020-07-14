Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail Archant

The Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line will be closed for 10 consecutive weekends for track upgrades and bridge strengthening work beginning next month.

From August 22 to October 25, rail replacement bus services will run on Saturdays and Sundays between Barking and Walthamstow Central and between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters.

During the closures, National Rail will replace a total of two miles of track between Harringay Green Lanes and Upper Holloway and strengthen four bridges along the line.

This work will be carried out at two bridges between Leyton Midland Road and Walthamstow Queens Road and two between Woodgrange Park and Wanstead Park.

Network Rail route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “We’re carrying out as much work as possible during these closures to reduce the number of times we need to access the line for engineering work.

“This work is essential to improve reliability and maintain safe running of services.

“I’d like to thank both passengers and our railway neighbours for their patience while we carry out this work.”

TfL’s general manager for London Overground, Rory O’Neill, added: “Network Rail need to carry out this important work to replace track and strengthen bridges.

“Rail replacement buses will run each weekend to provide alternative routes for those who do need to travel, and staff will be available to assist customers.”

People using these services should check how their journey is affected at tfl.gov.uk - as well as the latest government advice regarding public transport and Covid-19 - before they travel.