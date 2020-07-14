Search

Advanced search

Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 14 July 2020

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Archant

The Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line will be closed for 10 consecutive weekends for track upgrades and bridge strengthening work beginning next month.

From August 22 to October 25, rail replacement bus services will run on Saturdays and Sundays between Barking and Walthamstow Central and between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters.

During the closures, National Rail will replace a total of two miles of track between Harringay Green Lanes and Upper Holloway and strengthen four bridges along the line.

This work will be carried out at two bridges between Leyton Midland Road and Walthamstow Queens Road and two between Woodgrange Park and Wanstead Park.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “We’re carrying out as much work as possible during these closures to reduce the number of times we need to access the line for engineering work.

“This work is essential to improve reliability and maintain safe running of services.

“I’d like to thank both passengers and our railway neighbours for their patience while we carry out this work.”

TfL’s general manager for London Overground, Rory O’Neill, added: “Network Rail need to carry out this important work to replace track and strengthen bridges.

“Rail replacement buses will run each weekend to provide alternative routes for those who do need to travel, and staff will be available to assist customers.”

People using these services should check how their journey is affected at tfl.gov.uk - as well as the latest government advice regarding public transport and Covid-19 - before they travel.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Getting the message over to young people

Most Read

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Getting the message over to young people

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Freund ‘never’ in fear of relegation’ despite poor form of Daggers

Peter B. Freund (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Barking have retained Ashman and Palmer for the upcoming season

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Job is not finished yet says West Ham United defender Ogbonna

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) and Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle (left) battle for the ball