Network Rail promises better service after Barking bank holiday works

PUBLISHED: 13:19 29 August 2019

Network Rail is promising passengers improved journeys after work on the Barking Riverside project over the bank holiday. Picture: Network Rail.

Network Rail has promised a better service for passengers after upgrades and maintenance were carried out over the August bank holiday.

Workers replaced overhead lines and track between Grays and Barking as well as between Pitsea and Dagenham as part of the Barking Riverside project.

There was a push across Essex and north London to get work done during decreased demand.

The August break is the quietest time for rail travel, with only around half the normal 4.8 million journeys taken daily, according to the rail operator.

Thousands worked on projects across England aimed at delivering more reliable infrastructure, and improved facilities and services for passengers.

Mark Budden, a route director for Network Rail, said: "[We] worked incredibly hard over the bank holiday weekend to maintain and upgrade the railway, helping us to deliver more reliable services to passengers and freight users."

He added that, while there is never a good time to close the railway, he was grateful to passengers and those near tracks for their understanding as the work was carried out.

