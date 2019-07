Disruption on c2c due to overhead wire damage

Services on the c2c network are being cancelled, delayed or terminated at Barking due to overhead wire damage.

The line is blocked between Fenchurch Street and Barking, affecting trains on all branches.

Disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Tickets are being accepted on Greater Anglia and the Tube via any reasonable route.