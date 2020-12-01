Town hall gives Padnall Lake development the thumbs-up

Published: 12:40 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020

The site is more than five hectares in size with 300 homes proposed. Picture: Be First - Credit: Archant

Plans have been approved to build “affordable” homes on protected land next to the A12.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the scheme which would see 81 homes built at Padnall Lake in Marks Gate.

They also gave the thumbs-up to outline planning permission for another 219 homes at a meeting on Monday, November 30.

The controversial scheme faced opposition from neighbours and Cllr Simon Perry who urged members to consider the loss of green space as well as impacts on air quality, local services, transport, parking, privacy and light.

Cllr Perry said there is concern among the community that existing infrastructure in the neighbourhood is already struggling.

You may also want to watch:

He added increases in height, density and massing of homes had followed earlier consultations with neighbours.

Sam Pullar from Be First, said a significant public consultation was carried out and the uptick in the number of homes was “a maximum parameter”.

He added a “comprehensive” assessment had been prepared and found the development would result in a reduction of 51 per cent of open space.

“The quality of open space is currently poor,” Mr Pullar said, adding the development would see a 530 per cent increase in planting.

Studies showed there were no issues with overlooking and impacts on light were fully in line with recommendations. Surveys showed there is “sufficient” parking capacity, Mr Pullar said.

Talks are under way with TfL over financial contributions for bus services.

Mr Pullar said: “The proposed development will deliver 300 high quality homes and address local housing need.”

He added community infrastructure levy money could be directed towards enhancing provision.

Neighbour Gaby Laws said modelling for the air quality report devised for the applicant, Be First, was “not fit for purpose” partly because measurements were carried out away from the site.

Mr Pullar argued testing sites were “representative” of the location and air quality is expected to improve.

Mrs Laws alleged while the authors of an independent air quality report, which challenged Be First’s, had no vested interest, the applicant may have because it wanted to secure the development.

Cllr Muhammad Saleem, planning committee chairman, said members did not consider vested interests when making their decision.