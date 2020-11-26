Search

Advanced search

Neighbours demand investigation over town hall proposal to build at Padnall Lake

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 November 2020

Land around Padnal Lake is up for development. Picture: Marks Gate Padnal Views Action Group

Land around Padnal Lake is up for development. Picture: Marks Gate Padnal Views Action Group

Archant

Neighbours have demanded an investigation over a proposal to build more than 300 homes on “protected” land.

The town hall wants to build on more than five hectares around Padnall Lake, Marks Gate, with councillors set to vote on the scheme on Monday, November 30.

But neighbours say it feels like “a done deal”, accusing the council and its regeneration arm, Be First, of making it difficult for them to air their views, which both deny.

Kimberley Fraser said: “Throughout this process I have felt like this is already a foregone conclusion.

“We’ve seen our ability to get meaningful input on these plans made difficult or even not offered at times with meetings called off, meetings arranged with lack of notice or advertisements, and some people not even being offered information at all.”

She alleged roads opposite the proposed site on the A12 were left out of the consultation process.

A council spokesperson said: “We have fully consulted the residents of the Marks Gate area, including those living on the other side of the A12.”

You may also want to watch:

He added that formal letters were sent to almost 2,000 homes which is “substantially” more than the legal requirement.

But neighbours have also cried foul play after a technical problem with the online planning portal meant they couldn’t upload comments. Questions were also raised over the exact number of objections.

The town hall’s spokesperson admitted there was a three day breakdown with the portal, but the authority moved “speedily” to fix it and then extended the consultation period by 14 days.

He described the response rate as “very good”, confirming 38 people had commented as well as two petitions submitted.

Neighbours have also asked why air quality testing wasn’t carried out at the site.

Jennie Coombs from Be First said consultants measured air quality at two spots next to the A12 with similar characteristics to the Padnall Lake site and concluded there were no issues.

Kimberley called for an investigation into the proposal, which she said faced “massive uproar and disapproval”.

“If this site is to be built on well used, well-loved green land, we as residents and homeowners must be allowed to have our opinions considered,” she added.

The town hall spokesperson said councillors would consider people’s views before making their decision.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Neighbours demand investigation over town hall proposal to build at Padnall Lake

Land around Padnal Lake is up for development. Picture: Marks Gate Padnal Views Action Group

Daggers looking to pull off FA Cup upset at Mansfield

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Last chance to have your say on how to improve air quality in Barking and Dagenham

Councillor Andrew Achilleos has urged people to share their thoughts on how to improve air quality in the borough. Picture: Jason Dodd/Andrew Achilleos.

Dagenham GP makes generous donation to children at King George and Queen’s hospitals

The GP at Dagenham's Green Lane surgery wanted to support local children this year after seeing up close just how badly the virus has affected them. Picture: KG & QH Charity

London to be in Tier 2, cases still rising in eastern boroughs

The percentage of Covid tests which have come out positive has risen in Havering every week since September - even in weeks when the number of tests fell. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow