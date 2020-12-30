Search

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

PUBLISHED: 13:26 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 30 December 2019

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

A charity is appealing for help finding a missing 14-year old boy.

Pamenjor Cole has been missing since December 24 from Chadwell Heath.

A spokeswoman for charity, Missing People, said: "Pamenjor we are here for you whenever you are ready. We

can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe."

Anyone with information should call or text Missing People on 116 000. It is free, 24 hour and confidential.

Alternatively, email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or write to Freepost, Missing People.

