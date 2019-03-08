Search

Royal Mail's parcel postboxes rolled out in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2019

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

© SWNS

Parcel postboxes have been unveiled in locations across east London, including Barking and Dagenham.

The launch of parcels postboxes across the UK will see Royal Mail convert existing meter boxes to accept parcels posted in the same way that letters are today.

These include a box on Chadwell Heath High Road.

The initiative follows a successful trial of the boxes in 2018 and the postboxes will include a wider aperture and secure design.

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been widely introduced in the UK, and the launch represents the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.

The change means that small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter.

Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of parcel postboxes in central, east and greater London means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

"The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."

