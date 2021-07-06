Parents plea with church leaders to allow Barking preschool to stay

Published: 7:00 AM July 6, 2021

Parents want church leaders to allow Childville preschool to remain at its base in Christ Church, Bastable Avenue. - Credit: Google

Parents have appealed to church leaders to let a preschool remain at its base in Barking.

Mums and dads were told last week that a branch of Childville may have to relocate from Christ Church Thames View in Bastable Avenue because the rent on the hall hire is set to go up from £12 to £30.

A statement released by Christ Church alleges both parties agreed on a staggered rent increase after a three-month trial period.

Clarissa Hargest-Kemp's three-year-old daughter Aurora currently attends, with her twins Griffin and Phoenix due to start in September.

"We desperately need it. For me, it's a lifeline. [Aurora] loves it there. If they have to stop, it will be a massive problem for parents," Clarissa said.

You may also want to watch:

She explained how the twins can't go anywhere else because one is disabled and needs to be close to home.

Clare Heatley said the preschool helped boost her son Charlie's confidence, preparing him for nursery.

"Charlie loved it there and in January I was hoping to send my daughter Honey Rose as his experience was amazing," she said.

Founder and director Nicky Coker said Childville began using space at the church in February after striking the £12 hourly rent deal.

"[£30] is not going to be sustainable," Nicky said: "Parents don't know what's going to happen. Staff are panicking - it's their livelihoods."

The mother-of-three set up Childville in 2001 and now runs three preschools and has two after-school clubs open in Barking and Dagenham.

In a statement, Christ Church Thames View said: "The rent increase was necessary to cover the church’s utility and maintenance costs of hosting the preschool."

"The increased rate was lower than typical hall hire rates for our area and at no stage has it been the church’s intention to make a profit," it added.

The church maintains the increase is needed to cover its costs so it can continue providing other important community support.

It said after the trial period, the preschool decided against paying the "agreed" extra rent, alleging Childville had not adopted practices stipulated in the agreement or proposed revisions.

Both parties agreed to end the arrangement as per the original contract, according to the church, which said the preschool will be open till the summer holidays.

"We wish Childville, the children and parents well for the future," the statement ends.