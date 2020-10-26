Search

Dagenham care home where four workers beat disease celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 October 2020

Staff and residents from Park View Care Home in Dagenham have marked Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Picture: Park View Care Home

A care home where four staff have beaten cancer this year turned pink to raise money and awareness.

Renata does the honours with the cake. Picture: Park View Care HomeRenata does the honours with the cake. Picture: Park View Care Home

Staff and residents at Park View Care Home in Morland Road, Dagenham, dressed in pink, decorated rooms with pink balloons and enjoyed pink cakes and treats to raise funds for Cancer Research on Friday, October 23.

Manager, Renata Kindereviciene, said: “Every 10 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Two and a half years ago I heard this diagnosis myself. But because I had good professionals, good colleagues and my family around me, I’m still here.

“We had a very nice day. I’m very proud of the team.”

The home was decorated with pink flowers and balloons with pink treats enjoyed by staff and residents. Picture: Park View Care HomeThe home was decorated with pink flowers and balloons with pink treats enjoyed by staff and residents. Picture: Park View Care Home

Together the home’s workers and residents raised £75 for the charity as well as glasses of pink bubbly to celebrate colleagues beating cancer.

Finance administrator, Penny Roberts, said: “It was a lovely day.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month with fundraising, campaigning and volunteering aimed at showing support for people fighting the disease.

