Dagenham care home where four workers beat disease celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Day
PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 October 2020
Archant
A care home where four staff have beaten cancer this year turned pink to raise money and awareness.
Staff and residents at Park View Care Home in Morland Road, Dagenham, dressed in pink, decorated rooms with pink balloons and enjoyed pink cakes and treats to raise funds for Cancer Research on Friday, October 23.
Manager, Renata Kindereviciene, said: “Every 10 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Two and a half years ago I heard this diagnosis myself. But because I had good professionals, good colleagues and my family around me, I’m still here.
“We had a very nice day. I’m very proud of the team.”
Together the home’s workers and residents raised £75 for the charity as well as glasses of pink bubbly to celebrate colleagues beating cancer.
Finance administrator, Penny Roberts, said: “It was a lovely day.”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month with fundraising, campaigning and volunteering aimed at showing support for people fighting the disease.
