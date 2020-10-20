Queen’s Birthday Honours: Ilford resident Parminder Kaur Kondral made MBE for services to Sikh community

Ilford resident Parminder Kaur Kondral has been awarded an MBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her services rendered to the Sikh community. Picture: Parminder Kaur Kondral MBE Archant

A woman has been made an MBE in recognition of her lifelong devotion to the Sikh community.

Parminder Kaur Kondral, 64, said she was “truly humbled” after discovering she featured in this year’s delayed Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Parminder, of Ilford, has led a distinguished career, having worked in the Office of Fair Trading and now as a volunteer honorary chaplain for BHRUT at the Queen’s and King George hospitals.

She is also the national co-ordinator of the UK Sikh Healthcare Chaplaincy Group. Her involvement in the group over the past eight years has enabled her to touch many lives.

Parminder appreciates how she has been able to support people in their most vulnerable moments.

She said: “The work I do with hospitals, hospices and healthcare centres across the UK means I am able to support people sometimes in very difficult situations. It is my honour to be able to do this.”

When reflecting on her achievements, the proud married mother of three is full of gratitude for those closest to her.

“Without the ongoing support from my husband and family, none of these accomplishments would be possible.”

A Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu speaker, Parminder’s ability to connect people has long been part of what makes her such an asset.

Beyond her work with BHRUT, she has links with Saint Francis Hospice, Havering-atte-Bower, St Luke’s Hospice in Basildon, St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, the John Howard Centre, as well as Haven House and Richard House children’s hospices.

Her dedication to the Sikh community, displayed over decades, has seen her bestowed with an honour fitting of her contribution.

Though by far her biggest recognition to date, this is not the first time Parminder’s achievements have been acknowledged.

She was a community advocate at the 2012 London Olympics, and in 2014 she won a Redbridge Asian Women’s Achievement Award.

Parminder’s local ward councillor Cllr Varinder Singh Bola was “delighted” by the news, saying: “It is important that we celebrate local community volunteers.

“I hope fellow readers will join me in congratulating Mrs Kondral and thanking her for her selfless service.”