Driver in custody after Dagenham police chase ends in crash
PUBLISHED: 10:04 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 19 July 2019
Archant
A man is in custody after a car crash following a police chase in Dagenham.
It started when the driver sped off after police on patrol tried to pull a vehicle over at 6.07am this morning.
But it overturned after smashing into parked cars, a wall and a garden fence coming to a halt on hitting a tree in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham.
Two fire engines from Dagenham station and a rescue unit from East Ham attended with 15 firefighters involved.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "One man suffered minor cuts to his face and left the vehicle before the brigade arrived."
He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 6:54am today to Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham to reports of a road traffic collision.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man for facial injuries and took him to hospital."
The driver was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.
A Met spokeswoman said: "He is in police custody while enquiries continue."