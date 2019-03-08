Video

Driver in custody after Dagenham police chase ends in crash

Police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene of the crash in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, this morning. Picture: Sheryl Smith Archant

A man is in custody after a car crash following a police chase in Dagenham.

It started when the driver sped off after police on patrol tried to pull a vehicle over at 6.07am this morning.

But it overturned after smashing into parked cars, a wall and a garden fence coming to a halt on hitting a tree in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham.

Two fire engines from Dagenham station and a rescue unit from East Ham attended with 15 firefighters involved.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "One man suffered minor cuts to his face and left the vehicle before the brigade arrived."

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 6:54am today to Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham to reports of a road traffic collision.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man for facial injuries and took him to hospital."

The driver was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.

A Met spokeswoman said: "He is in police custody while enquiries continue."