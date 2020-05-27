Dagenham woman fundraising to restore playground in her dad’s honour after Covid-19 death

The late Steven Forrester with baby daughter Amy, now 19, who is fundraising to restore a playground at Parsloes Park in his memory. Picture: Amy Forrester Archant

A young Dagenham woman is fundraising to restore her favourite playground in memory of her dad, who died with Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amy Forrester, 19, has many cherished memories of Parsloes Park in Dagenham, where her dad Steven took her most weekends when she was a child.

Father-of-four Steven passed away on April 6, aged 62, after eight days at King George Hospital, where he was on a ventilator.

Amy said: “This devastated my family in ways we cannot express, as well as many others who loved him deeply.

“He was a spiritual man who adored nature in every form, loved to meditate, and appreciated open spaces.”

In his honour, Amy is raising money to help restore a playground at Parsloes Park, which she said had a special place in both of their hearts.

“It was an important place to us both as he took me there almost every Saturday it didn’t rain, and we shared many lovely memories there,” she said.

“My dad always spoke to me about the ‘good old days’ when parks were pleasant, well-invested open areas for young and elderly people to enjoy together, bridging the generational divide.

You may also want to watch:

“He often voiced to me his own ideas in regard to investing in the local community, as he was passionate that Londoners deserve to benefit from fun and enjoyable public places.”

Steven, who lived in Valence Avenue, was a lorry driver and tool hire shop worker at Travis Perkins in Dagenham.

He was well known at the spiritualist centre at Ted Ball Memorial Hall and a psychic medium.

Amy has set up a GoFundMe page for donations and passed £1,000 within the first 24 hours.

“I did not expect that at all,” she said.

“There are a lot of strangers I don’t even know.”

She added she couldn’t express how much she appreciated every donation.

“This fundraiser is personally very central to my grieving process and gives back to the community my dad lived and worked in for most of his life.”

The restoration project, which is at a very early stage, will resume after lockdown with the help of MP Margaret Hodge.

Visit gofundme.com/f/rws54-steven039s-memorial-fund to donate.