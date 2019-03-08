Dagenham party business owner to open new training centre

The PartyBox team: Back row: Joanne Silk, Donna Pike and Jackie Riglar. Bottom row: Tracey Markham, Tony Pike, Louise Marriage, Josie Peer and Holly Anne Saville. Picture: Sarah Turn Archant

A party business owner is opening a training centre where people can learn to make bouquets of flowers and balloons.

Donna Pike opened The PartyBox, in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, in 2011 supplying the balloons, flowers and decorations to make occasions even more special.

Since 2011 Donna has opened three more stores in Dagenham and Elm Park, employing 12 staff from the borough.

On September 9 the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, is lined up to cut a ribbon at the grand opening of the training hub where people can do taster sessions in floristry and balloon bouquet-making.

Donna said: "Everyone here is really excited. There's lots to do to get ready but the opening will be great."

For the former Robert Clack pupil, giving back is as much a priority as doing business with Donna and her staff having raised £27,000 for charities including Macmillan Cancer Support.

"I love this borough. It's a great community," Donna said.

The event starts at 10am with fizz and nibbles provided.