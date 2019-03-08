Search

Advanced search

Dagenham party business owner to open new training centre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 September 2019

The PartyBox team: Back row: Joanne Silk, Donna Pike and Jackie Riglar. Bottom row: Tracey Markham, Tony Pike, Louise Marriage, Josie Peer and Holly Anne Saville. Picture: Sarah Turn

The PartyBox team: Back row: Joanne Silk, Donna Pike and Jackie Riglar. Bottom row: Tracey Markham, Tony Pike, Louise Marriage, Josie Peer and Holly Anne Saville. Picture: Sarah Turn

Archant

A party business owner is opening a training centre where people can learn to make bouquets of flowers and balloons.

Donna Pike opened The PartyBox, in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, in 2011 supplying the balloons, flowers and decorations to make occasions even more special.

Since 2011 Donna has opened three more stores in Dagenham and Elm Park, employing 12 staff from the borough.

You may also want to watch:

On September 9 the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, is lined up to cut a ribbon at the grand opening of the training hub where people can do taster sessions in floristry and balloon bouquet-making.

Donna said: "Everyone here is really excited. There's lots to do to get ready but the opening will be great."

For the former Robert Clack pupil, giving back is as much a priority as doing business with Donna and her staff having raised £27,000 for charities including Macmillan Cancer Support.

"I love this borough. It's a great community," Donna said.

The event starts at 10am with fizz and nibbles provided.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Barking and Dagenham last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Inquest finds Barking man drowned when he fell into Dagenham lake after epileptic fit

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on March 1. Picture: MPS.

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Barking and Dagenham last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Inquest finds Barking man drowned when he fell into Dagenham lake after epileptic fit

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on March 1. Picture: MPS.

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Isthmian League: Bedfont Sports 0 Barking 0

Daniel Flemming tries an overhead kick (pic Terry Gilbert)

Cycling: Cavendish to race in Six Day London

Mark Cavendish rides in after completing the men's elite race during the British National Championships (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Dagenham party business owner to open new training centre

The PartyBox team: Back row: Joanne Silk, Donna Pike and Jackie Riglar. Bottom row: Tracey Markham, Tony Pike, Louise Marriage, Josie Peer and Holly Anne Saville. Picture: Sarah Turn

Opinion: My retirement plans have been ruined

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen would never own a pet higher up the food chain than himself.

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists