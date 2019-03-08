Search

Passengers evacuated from train as troubled Overground line is suspended

PUBLISHED: 12:57 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 29 March 2019

Passengers being evacuated from an Overground train. Picture: Alina Khan

Passengers being evacuated from an Overground train. Picture: Alina Khan

Alina Khan

Passengers have had to be evacuated from an Overground train after electrical problems caused the whole line to be suspended.

Video footage captured people travelling on the Barking to Gospel Oak route being led from carriages and along the tracks.

The route - which recently halved the frequency of its service due to a lack of trains - is currently suspended due to an issue with the overhead lines at Barking.

Passengers can use tickets on Tube or bus services, as well as the supplementary bus services between Hampstead Heath and Finsbury Park, and Walthamstow Central and Leytonstone, which were introduced as a temporary measure when the line’s frequency was cut.

