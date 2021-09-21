Humanist: 'Support bill to scrap archaic requirement for school worship'

Opinion

Published: 2:15 PM September 21, 2021

The UK currently imposes worship in all state schools - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The UK imposes Christian worship on state schools - even those without a religious character.

It cannot be right to tell children to pray to a God they don’t believe in or sit in another room separated from their classmates. A bill supported by Humanists UK offers hope of reform.

The law that schools must hold a daily act of Christian worship goes back to 1944. If you believe it can be safely disregarded, then think again. In April, education minister Nick Gibb said in a Parliamentary answer that schools which don’t comply will be "investigated" and "reminded of their duty".

Paul Kaufman celebrated World Humanist Day on June 21 - Credit: Archant

The private members bill passed its second stage in the House of Lords on September 10.

It aims to replace the current archaic requirement with assemblies which bring "all children together in a community to reflect on matters that affect them – and us all".

Figures recently published show only one in five marriages in 2018 were religious.

Religious die-hards are anxious to turn back the tide. But fairness and social cohesion call for school assemblies and schools which are inclusive and respectful of all faiths and none.