Barking charity shop appeals for donations to help sick and injured pets

Michael Rayner and Andrew Gooding are both from Dagenham and volunteer at the PDSA shop in Barking. The shop is asking for more donations. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

The PDSA shop in Barking needs more donations so the charity can keep helping sick and injured pets in the area.

PDSA said the shop urgently needs things like clothes, shoes, handbags, DVDs, books and kitchen items, as well as home furnishings like vases, pictures and ornaments.

The shop's manager, Sarah Bargus, said: "Why not have a clear out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?

"We're appealing for all sorts of items to sell in the shop, including unwanted clothes, unused toiletries and paperback books.

"As well as de-cluttering your home, you'll be helping a very worthy cause at the same time.

"All money raised from the sale of these items will help the sick and injured pets of people in need."

Donations can be taken to the shop on 50 Station Parade from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm. Parking is available behind the shop via Vicarage Fields shopping centre.