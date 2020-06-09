Search

Advanced search

Video

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

PUBLISHED: 18:03 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 09 June 2020

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Archant

The streets of Barking were today filled with protesters, as hundreds of people marched to honour the Black Lives Matter movement.

The crowd at Barking Town Hall for today's Black Lives Matter protest which took place this afternoon. Picture: Cash BoyleThe crowd at Barking Town Hall for today's Black Lives Matter protest which took place this afternoon. Picture: Cash Boyle

This protest — the latest in a series following the death of George Floyd — was organised by a group of local students, who want to “show the future generation to come that our skin colour isn’t an impediment to our success”.

These are the words of 19-year-old event organiser Nana Oduro, who issued a rallying cry from the steps of the town hall.

The Romford resident said: “When the hashtag fades, when the protests stop, when the social media posts fizzle out, when the news cameras find something else to cover, don’t turn your back on black lives.”

Nana was one of many on those steps; his words were followed by that of spoken word artists, a pastor and his fellow organisers.

The organisers of today's Black Lives Matter protest which took place this afternoon in Barking. Picture: Cash BoyleThe organisers of today's Black Lives Matter protest which took place this afternoon in Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

Mary Grace said: “We shouldn’t have to prove our lives matter. We know they matter.”

American artist Hakim — who gave an impromptu speech after hearing the protest from his flat — voiced his frustration at facing “unfair attention” because of his race.

Dagenham-based pastor Yemi Adesanya said: “I can’t promise you we have the answer to racism. We don’t. Come next year this protest shouldn’t be a distant memory. Black Lives isn’t a movement, we live this every day.”

Event organiser Yatta Feika, 20, from Dagenham, remembered those who have died “as a result of the systemic racism that’s grossly ingrained into our society”.

When interviewed ahead of the protest, each organiser had one shared goal; that people really listen and really understand.

Barking’s Annine Ngesang, 19, said: “Today isn’t about going home and gratifying yourselves because you’ve come to a protest. It’s about coming here, listening to the stories, and using that information to make a change.”

Nina Ali, 20, from Dagenham, said that she is “worried” for the future generation, particularly if she has children.

Basildon’s Jasmine Osemwegie, 21, urged people to see that “our skin colour doesn’t make us any more violent, it doesn’t make us thugs. We’re here to live on this planet, like you guys”.

The final organiser was Dagenham’s 19-year-old Jada Hutchinson, who cited the struggles of the Windrush generation as her motivation to demand change.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Substitutes to be allowed in Test matches

The Ageas Bowl will host England's Test match with the West Indies

Women’s game ‘pushed aside’ says former Arsenal star Smith

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak
Drive 24