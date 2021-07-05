'He won't survive on his own': owner appeals for help to find parrot Barney
- Credit: Debbie Gifford Lynch
A Dagenham woman is desperate to find her wolf-whistling parrot who has never been outside before.
Debbie Gifford Lynch, who lives in Dagenham East, lost Barney yesterday morning (July 4) as she took the rubbish out.
She told this paper: "He always sits on my shoulder, because he's such a little thing, and when I went outside to do the bins I realised he was still sitting there.
"He flew off, and we can't find him anyway."
Barney, who is green and has distinctive red feathers in his wings, often says "what you doing" and wolf-whistles.
You may also want to watch:
Debbie has owned him since he was three months old, and said Barney is "so loving" and enjoys cuddles.
"He's very friendly, though he does bite," she added.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park
- 2 Roadworks, rail closures and other delays to your journey this week
- 3 New Lidl store in Becontree Heath set to open next week
- 4 Well-known Barking and Dagenham shops that have closed in last decade
- 5 Pictures: Family fun in Barking and Dagenham to celebrate the NHS
- 6 Man in hospital after stabbing in Dagenham
- 7 Man from Barking arrested in crackdown on alleged 'ghost broking'
- 8 East London weather forecast: Yellow warning for thunderstorms
- 9 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
- 10 New signing Josh Walker determined to help Dagenham push for play-offs
"Please look out for him, he has never been outside by himself and won't survive on his own."