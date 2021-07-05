'He won't survive on his own': owner appeals for help to find parrot Barney

Published: 6:08 PM July 5, 2021

Barney has been missing from his Dagenham home since Sunday, July 4. - Credit: Debbie Gifford Lynch

A Dagenham woman is desperate to find her wolf-whistling parrot who has never been outside before.

Debbie Gifford Lynch, who lives in Dagenham East, lost Barney yesterday morning (July 4) as she took the rubbish out.

She told this paper: "He always sits on my shoulder, because he's such a little thing, and when I went outside to do the bins I realised he was still sitting there.

"He flew off, and we can't find him anyway."

Barney, who is green and has distinctive red feathers in his wings, often says "what you doing" and wolf-whistles.

Debbie Gifford Lynch described the two-year-old parrot as "very loving". - Credit: Debbie Gifford Lynch

Debbie has owned him since he was three months old, and said Barney is "so loving" and enjoys cuddles.

"He's very friendly, though he does bite," she added.

"Please look out for him, he has never been outside by himself and won't survive on his own."