Barking pocket park 'big on heart' set to open
- Credit: Andrew Baker
A pocket park which is "big on heart" and designed with the help of neighbours is to open in Barking.
Phoenix Park on the Gascoigne Estate - a small park - is due to welcome visitors for the first time on Tuesday, June 1.
Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "I understand Phoenix Park in Dublin is one of Europe’s largest.
"Well, Barking’s Phoenix Park may be one of Europe’s smallest, but it’s big on heart thanks to its fantastic community involvement."
The park is designed around the themes exercise, play, growing and contemplation.
You may also want to watch:
It includes a play area, gym, seating, stage, garden, feasting table and plot for growing.
The park is a result of a grassroots project involving Gascoigne Residents’ Forum, Be First, Urban Symbiotics, landscape architects Fabrik and building firm Wates Residential.
Most Read
- 1 Car ownership 'not essential' in Barking and Dagenham, meeting hears
- 2 Barking market to expand over the summer in bid to boost high street
- 3 Dagenham man convicted of murder over mistaken identity shooting
- 4 Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham
- 5 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
- 6 Community anger over hotel and pub plans in Barking
- 7 Barking school's support for deaf pupils receives national recognition
- 8 A look into Barking and Dagenham's Covid cases in weeks before lockdown
- 9 Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in London, study finds
- 10 Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'
It will feature in this year’s London Festival of Architecture.
Ayesha Riaz from Gascoigne Residents’ Forum said it was fabulous to work on the project.
For more, visit yourcall.befirst.london/gascoigne-pocket-park