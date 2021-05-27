Barking pocket park 'big on heart' set to open

Published: 2:02 PM May 27, 2021

A pocket park in Barking has been built with the help of volunteers on the Gascoigne Estate. - Credit: Andrew Baker

A pocket park which is "big on heart" and designed with the help of neighbours is to open in Barking.

Phoenix Park on the Gascoigne Estate - a small park - is due to welcome visitors for the first time on Tuesday, June 1.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "I understand Phoenix Park in Dublin is one of Europe’s largest.

"Well, Barking’s Phoenix Park may be one of Europe’s smallest, but it’s big on heart thanks to its fantastic community involvement."

The park is designed around the themes exercise, play, growing and contemplation.

It includes a play area, gym, seating, stage, garden, feasting table and plot for growing.

The park is a result of a grassroots project involving Gascoigne Residents’ Forum, Be First, Urban Symbiotics, landscape architects Fabrik and building firm Wates Residential.

It will feature in this year’s London Festival of Architecture.

Ayesha Riaz from Gascoigne Residents’ Forum said it was fabulous to work on the project.

For more, visit yourcall.befirst.london/gascoigne-pocket-park